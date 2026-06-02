As part of an emergency planning response, Civil Defence volunteers were called in to provide camp beds and bedding.
Castletown Town Commissioners opened up the Civic Centre to help accommodate the initial high numbers of stranded passengers.
Other passengers, having waited hours for flights that were ultimately cancelled, were taken by bus to the Sea Terminal after they managed to transfer onto a sailing.
Visit Isle of Man worked with the stranded visitors to help book alternative accommodation and travel arrangements.
Isle of Man Airport has warned that flights may be disrupted by low visibility again today (Tuesday).
Flights to Manchester and Gatwick have been delayed.
Civil Defence Isle of Man posted on Facebook: ‘What a start to Volunteers' Week!
‘Our first callout on June 1 was to assist with the stranded passengers at the airport following the cancellation of flights due to the bad weather.
‘In the lead up to TT many plans are put in place by the Emergency Planning Unit and one of them is a plan for the airport in the event of flights being cancelled.
‘At any other time of the year there are always options for accommodation, but during TT these options are limited due to the high demand.
‘We therefore have plans to enable us to sleep stranded passengers at the airport and other suitable venues which we can use as rest centres. However, our first priority is to always try to find accommodation for the passengers and rest centres will always be a last resort.
‘Civil Defence were called in to mobilise to the airport with camp beds and bedding, helped by Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service whilst Visit Isle of Man and Menzies continued to search for options for passengers.’
Visit Isle of Man put out an appeal on social media for any registered accommodation providers who had availability.
The Civil Defence spokesperson said: ‘Locals went home, people went back to their homestay, hotels, transferred to the boat and many were welcomed into family homes.
‘Camp beds were put up, duvets and pillows handed out and passengers settled down for a night at the airport. They'll all have a story to tell of the island and how they were stranded but were looked after.
‘From hundreds requiring beds we all worked together and managed to accommodate everyone safely. A fantastic effort by everyone, including the passengers.’