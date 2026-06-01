An 86-year-old motorsport enthusiast has returned to the TT for the 79th consecutive year, continuing a lifelong connection with the event that began in the aftermath of the Second World War.
Ian Huntley, originally from County Durham and now living in Berkshire, first attended the TT in 1947 after doctors advised his family that sea air could help improve his health following years of severe childhood illness.
‘My dad had been coming to the TT since 1927,’ Ian said. ‘The doctor suggested fresher sea air, and my father thought the Isle of Man might help. That's how it all started.’
Although Ian joked that his TT attendance began even earlier – claiming he first came to the island as an unborn child in 1939 when his parents visited the races – his own first memories date back to 1947.
Since then, he says he has maintained an unbroken attendance record, even if some years only allowed for a brief visit.
‘There have been years where work commitments have meant I couldn't stay for the fortnight, and I couldn’t come during the Covid-19 pandemic,’ he said. ‘I'd sometimes catch a coach to Liverpool, come over for the day, watch the racing and go back the next morning just to keep the sequence going.’
Over nearly eight decades, Ian has witnessed generations of riders, officials and personalities pass through the TT paddock.
One of his earliest memories is meeting racing legend Geoff Duke as a young boy while staying at a Douglas guesthouse. The encounter led to a friendship that lasted for years, with Ian later donating memorabilia connected to Duke to the Manx Museum.
Ian's involvement with the TT also extended beyond spectating, as he became an accredited member of the media in the 1980s, writing sections of the official TT programme for several years and developing a reputation as a source of historical knowledge about the races.
‘I had a vast memory for riders and race numbers,’ he said. ‘People would ring me up asking who someone was in an old film, and I could usually tell them.’
Despite now using a wheelchair, Ian continues to attend the event with his son and remains a familiar face around the paddock and grandstand.
This year's visit also comes as a major Hollywood-backed film inspired by the TT is being produced on the island titled ‘Isle of Man’.
While Ian admitted he was initially concerned about how the event would be portrayed on screen, he said discussions with those involved had reassured him.
‘I was worried at first, but it sounds better than I thought it might be,’ he said.
Looking ahead to the future, Ian hopes to return again next year, which would mark his 80th year attending the TT.
A number of Ian’s friends and fellow TT fans have already recognised his dedication with a commemorative medal celebrating his long association with the event, which he is wearing with pride while watching this year’s races.
Asked why he continues to make the journey after almost eight decades, Ian’s answer was simple: ‘It's the people, the atmosphere and the friendships.’