A union representing public sector workers in the Isle of Man is calling on the government to match the inflation-busting offer to its UK counterparts.
The Prospect union’s negotiations officer Mick Hewer is calling for increase to the pay offers received in respect of Public Services Commission and Manx Care employees.
The call comes after the UK Government accepted Pay Review Body recommendations to offer Public Sector Workers above inflation pay awards.
The Joint Unions who represent PSC employees in the UK received a revised three year pay offer comprising 3.25% for 2024/2025, 2.5% for 2025/2026 and 2% effective 2026/2027 depending on the rate of inflation at the time.
However, the offer for island public sector workers is 2% for each of the next three years with the final year dependent on the rate of inflation at the time.
The Public Services Commission offer remains below that already offered to groups of staff working within Manx Care for the year 2024/2025 which, in turn, is still significantly lower than the offer to their colleagues in the UK.
Mr Hewer said: ‘We have seen the UK Government accept the recommendations made by the Pay Review Bodies and those recommendations will see above inflation pay increases for the first time in decades.
‘What we have been offered by comparison is cuts to our members pay once the effects of inflation have been considered. Additionally, recent pay awards have been eroded by increases in taxation.
‘There are significant recruitment and retention issues across a wide range of employment sectors and the erosion of the differentials in pay between our members and those applied in the UK simply isn’t helping.’
Mr Hewer is calling on immediate action by the government to redress the balance.
He said: ‘It is now imperative that Treasury representatives and employers respond by making pay offers that match those being implemented in the UK.
‘Prospect and our colleagues across all unions representing public sector workers are open to immediate talks and given the importance of the subject matter, perhaps it may be appropriate to recall Tynwald members so that this issue can be debated in that forum.
‘As far as our members are concerned, they expect to see an increase in salaries that result in an easing of the financial pressures they face today, an inflation proof award, anything less effectively results in a pay cut on top of a further erosion of take-home pay because of the recently applied 2% increase in taxation.’
Mr Hewer says there needs to be parity in respect of pay offers.
He said: ‘Put simply, all Public Sector Workers should see increase to their salaries which match those being offered and applied in the UK.
‘Treasury has found the money to help recruit, train and retain Police Officers and the same principles now need to be applied to all other Public Sector Workers who are experiencing the same issues.’
The government has been contacted for a comment.