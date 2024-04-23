Onchan is gearing up for a Secret Gardens event.
Twelve Secret Gardens located across the parish and village will be opened to the public over the weekend of May 18 and 19 for the first time.
The event has been organised to help raise some vital funds for two local charities, Sight Matters and Live at Home. Entry ticket to the gardens will be the Onchan Secret Garden brochure which is now available for purchase from Sight Matters, Corrin Court and Onchan Library.
It can also be purchased at Kirby Garden Centre.
The gardens will be open from 11am to 4pm each day.
Adult admission is £5 which is the price of the brochure.
There is no charge for children accompanied by adults.
Brochures can be sent out in the post at the additional cost of 85p postage per brochure.
For more details, contact Onchan MHK Rob Callister on 651513 or 457511, or by email at [email protected]