A new initiative aimed at supporting pollinating insects across the Isle of Man has been launched by the Manx Wildlife Trust as part of its ongoing ‘Make Space for Nature’ campaign.
As part of the project, several schools and community groups have received resources and guidance to create flower strips designed to attract wildlife and enhance green spaces.
These flower beds have been planted with a specially developed seed blend, currently being trialled in the island for its potential to benefit local biodiversity.
The blend is peat and pesticide-free, and intended to be both visually appealing and low maintenance.
Manx Wildlife Trust volunteers have also contributed by collecting seeds and cultivating plants from native Manx wildflowers to distribute to community projects across the island.
In addition to the planting efforts, the initiative will provide educational activities and advice to help participants monitor visiting wildlife and encourage broader public involvement.
Chief executive of Manx Wildlife Trust, Graham Makepeace-Warne, said: ‘This project blends education and action, to deliver a wonderful mix of horticulture, nature conservation and enhanced places for people to enjoy.
‘Throughout spring and summer, we will be sharing tips on how to support pollinators, what to plant and add to gardens and community spaces, and simple things to start or stop doing that could make a big difference.
‘Thanks to support from renewable energy firm Ørsted, we have also been able to offer several schools and community projects the opportunity to create a nature-friendly flower area for people and wildlife to enjoy.
‘We are delighted to collaborate with schools and community groups to create flower patches in multiple locations across the Island.’
For more information on this project, or to request some Manx-grown plants to support your community garden, you can visit https://www.mwt.im/pollinators