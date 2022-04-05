Isle of Man weather: Drizzle, then dry, then rain in evening
Tuesday 5th April 2022 6:21 am
Peel at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government )
Any drizzle at first today will soon die out leaving much of the day dry, and although rather cloudy some brighter spells are likely before a few outbreaks of rain develop during the evening. Breezy, with fresh to strong west or southwest winds and a maximum temperature 12 Celsius.
One or two showers are possible tonight, then tomorrow will see sunny intervals and scattered but quite heavy showers, with the southwest winds rather strong.
Outlook
Sunshine and scattered showers on Thursday, these turning wintry as it becomes colder. Easing winds.
Sunrise: 6:42am Today Sunset: 8:01pm Today
