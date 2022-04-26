Isle of Man weather: Dry and bright

Port Erin at 6.55am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Today will be dry and bright with spells of sunshine, and a light to moderate east to north-easterly wind. Highest temperature around 13°C.

Dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells and a mainly moderate easterly wind. Minimum temperature around 4°C.

Outlook

Staying dry tomorrow with bright or sunny intervals breaking through the cloud during the morning. A light to moderate east to north-easterly wind with highs of 12°C.

Continuing dry and settled on Thursday with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. Temperatures reaching up to 12°C at best in the light east to south-easterly breeze.