Isle of Man weather: Dry and sunny later
Saturday 2nd April 2022 6:18 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.10am (Isle of Man Government )
The Met Office issued a snow and sleet yellow weather warning over night till 9am.
The forecast:
Any remaining showers will quickly clear leaving a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Light north or northeast wind and a highest temperature of 8°C.
Outlook
Dry and bright on Sunday morning, then turning cloudier in the afternoon ahead of outbreaks of rain on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday. Light northwest winds strengthening through the day and becoming milder with temperatures up to 10°C.
Sunrise: 6:50am Today Sunset: 7:56pm Today
