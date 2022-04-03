Isle of Man weather: Dry and sunny this morning, cloudy later, rain and wind this evening
Sunday 3rd April 2022 6:44 am
Castletown at 7.40am (Isle of Man government )
A dry and bright start with some sunshine at first this morning before turning cloudy this afternoon ahead of rain arriving around early evening. Winds will increase from the southwest later, becoming strong in places by dusk, with the maximum temperature 10 Celsius.
Outlook
Largely cloudy, wet and breezy for Monday and Tuesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, fresh to strong winds and temperatures around 11°C.
Forecast by
Sunrise: 6:47am Today Sunset: 7:58pm Today
