Isle of Man weather: Dry at first, rain, sleet and hill snow later

The mountain is covered in snow this morning.

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Cold start to the day with frost/ice, otherwise dry and sunny during the morning. Turning cloudy in the afternoon with outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow from late afternoon into the evening. Light to moderate mainly northerly wind and a top temperature of 9°C.

Risk of wintry showers overnight and these clearing tomorrow morning as it becomes dry with sunny spells. Light north or northeast wind and a highest temperature of 8°C.

Outlook

Dry and bright to start on Sunday, then cloud thickening through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain overnight into Monday. Light winds strengthening through the day and becoming milder with temperatures up to 10°C.