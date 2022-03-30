Isle of Man weather: Some rain at first, dry later
Wednesday 30th March 2022 6:24 am
Douglas at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government )
A few outbreaks of rain this morning, becoming dry and brighter during the afternoon. Fresh to locally strong northeast winds and temperatures only 6 or 7C at best and feeling much colder in the wind
Outlook
A frost in sheltered places tonight then generally dry and bright tomorrow with fresh north or northeast winds and just a few scattered showers, still cold with temperatures only around 8C at best
Sunrise: 6:57am Today Sunset: 7:50pm Today
