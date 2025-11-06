October was unsettled but slightly drier than average, with 88mm of rain compared to the usual 100mm.
The 3rd was both the wettest and warmest day, bringing 13.6mm of rain at Ronaldsway and much more elsewhere during Storm Amy.
The month’s mean temperature was 11.8°C, a little above average, with a high of 17.2°C on the 3rd.
Sunshine was notably low, totalling just 50.8 hours - around half the normal amount - though the 22nd saw 7.5 hours.
Mean wind speed was 13.4 knots, close to average, but Storm Amy dominated conditions with gusts up to 68mph at Ronaldsway.
Overall, October brought mixed weather: mild and stormy at times, yet relatively dry and dull compared to typical autumn months.