Isle of Man weather: Weak sunshine, cloudy later
Sunday 10th April 2022 5:20 am
The view from the Bungalow at 6.15am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A slight frost at first today, with temperatures starting off below zero in places. Most of the day will then be dry, but after a bright start with some weak sunshine it will turn progressively cloudier with possibly a few spots of light rain developing during the evening. Maximum temperature around 10 Celsius, in light or moderate south or southeast winds.
Tonight will stay dry as the winds freshen, these then becoming strong from the east or southeast tomorrow morning, possibly touching gale force in places. After a dry and bright morning, outbreaks of rain will develop during the afternoon.
Outlook
Much less windy on Tuesday, but dull with rain.
Sunrise: 6:30am Today Sunset: 8:11pm Today
