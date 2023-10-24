Multiple buildings around the Isle of Man were lit up in shades of pink and blue to commemorate the ‘baby loss awareness’ week initiative.
The week, which took place from October 9 to October 15, looked to bring together bereaved parents, their family and friends to remember the lives of babies and children who tragically died too soon.
This was the 21st annual remembrance week, which was backed by an alliance of more than 100 charities and organisations all aiming to raise awareness of the key issues around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK and the Isle of Man.
The charity ‘Heavenly Footprints’, which looks to raise awareness of baby loss and offer support to those experiencing it on the island, reached out to local businesses about the purple illumination of its buildings as part of baby loss awareness week.
Laurie Shipsides, who set up the charity and is an official alliance member of baby loss awareness week, said: ‘In order to raise awareness and break the taboo of baby loss, I reached out to public buildings, landmarks, offices, shops, and homes with a request to illuminate or decorate its buildings with pink and blue colours.
‘This was also done through decorations, lights, candles, clothing and balloons.
‘Last year, over 200 iconic landmarks, municipal buildings, hospitals, bridges and stadiums across the UK were lit up in pink and blue across the UK, all the way from Shetland to the Channel Islands.
‘During the 21st year, it was amazing and meant so much to all those affected by this heart-breaking tragedy that so much awareness was raised to commemorate all those babies, infants and children who have died. The week was also a platform to call for tangible improvements in policy, research, bereavement care and support.’
Some of the buildings that were illuminated purple during the week included 1886, the Sefton Hotel, the Creg-ny-Baa, the Tynwald Parliamentary Building and the inside of the Sports Performance Services Gym in Tromode.
Talking about her own experience of baby loss and her reasons for forming the charity, Laurie said: ‘On August 28 2016, I had something called a missed miscarriage.
‘I then had an ectopic pregnancy on July 7 2022, and had to have emergency surgery to save my life.
‘I wanted to help bereaved families who had been through the pain and suffering of losing a baby or child and had been through a similar experience to mine.
‘I didn’t want people to feel alone, as baby loss and child loss are such taboo subjects. I wanted to try and help in any way I could.
‘I set up a logo and name for my charity before completing an online bereavement and counselling skills course.
'When I lost both of my babies, even though I was surrounded by loved ones, I still felt very alone.
'I was supported by two amazing charities on the island, ‘A Little Piece of Hope’ and ‘Tabitha’s Trust’.
‘I wanted to give something back through the charity and help people like I was helped. We just want people to know that there is help if they need or want it.’
