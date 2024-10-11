The Isle of Man Young Farmers are gearing up for their highly anticipated Christmas Tractor Run 2024, and new details have been announced ahead of the festive event.
Set to take place during the first full weekend of December, this annual parade of tractors decked out in dazzling Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season on the island.
This year's event will take place on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, with tractors once again parading through the island to spread festive cheer while raising funds for charity.
Sign-on night and briefing
For those looking to participate, entries for tractors are now open. The tractor drivers' sign-on night and briefing will be held on Tuesday, October 22, at Victory Cafe.
While the exact time is still to be confirmed, organisers expect the meeting to begin at 7pm.
Charities confirmed
The Isle of Man Young Farmers have confirmed that this year’s chosen charities will be The Children’s Centre Community Farm and The Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local causes, and 2024 will be no exception.
Route changes
While the route maps are nearly finalised, organisers have confirmed that both routes remain the same as last year, with a slight change in the starting point.
The parades will now set off from Church Road in Port Erin, rather than from their traditional start near the lifeboat house.
Then it’s on through Ballasalla and up the Ballamodha to Foxdale and St John’s before heading to Douglas and the Grandstand via Crosby and Union Mills. The main route, traditionally on Saturday, sees the tractors gathering on Marine Parade, Peel Promenade and following the coast road to Kirk Michael.
Young Farmers Annual General Meeting
The Isle of Man Young Farmers has confirmed that their AGM will be held on Thursday, November 7, 7pm at the Creg Ny Baa first floor function room. As is tradition, the popular Christmas tractor run will take place over two nights, allowing more people across the island to enjoy the illuminated spectacle and support these worthy causes.
You can stay updated on event details by following the Isle of Man Young Farmers on Facebook.