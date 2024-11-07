Excitement is building ahead of the popular Christmas Tractor Run 2024, with routes, times and further details now being confirmed following the Young Farmers briefing night.

Set to take place during the first full weekend of December, this annual parade of tractors decked out in dazzling Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season on the island.

This is a festive favourite event and one that is bound to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run.

When is the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run?

This year's event will take place on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, with tractors once again parading through the island to spread festive cheer while raising funds for charity.

What time is the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run?

The first of two editions of the Young Farmers Tractor Run 2023 - some members of the organising committee
As usual, there will be two routes in 2024.

The Friday, December 6 run will see the group take on the 'south route'.

The south run sees the tractors gathering at Church Road, Port Erin at around 4.30pm, then setting off at around 6.20pm, turning right into Bridson Street then along Station Road and onto Castletown Road.

The tractors will head to Colby, turning left on the A29.

The tractors will head through Ballabeg and on to Castletown Square for around 7pm/

Then it’s on through Ballasalla and up the Ballamodha to Foxdale and St John’s before heading to Douglas and the Grandstand via Crosby and Union Mills.

The tractors will set-off on the 'main route’ the following day (Saturday, December 7).

Traditionally, the second run starts around 4pm with the tractors gathering on Shore Road and East Quay in Peel.

They set off at 5.30pm, following the coast road to Kirk Michael and should be driving through the village around 6pm.

Then they go up the TT course to Ramsey, arriving in Market Square at 7pm and leaving at around 7.30pm to head down the coast road, through Laxey and Onchan and finish once again at the Grandstand at around 9.15pm.

What charities will the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run be supporting in 2024?

Jasper and Jo aka Santa and helper in 2023
The Isle of Man Young Farmers have confirmed that this year’s chosen charities will be The Children’s Centre Community Farm and The Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local causes, and 2024 will be no exception.

What's the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run like?

Pretty magical and super festive - but don't take out word for it - check out our fantastic pictures from last year’s event.

The first of two editions of the Young Farmers Tractor Run -
The first of two editions of the Young Farmers Tractor Run - pictured are members of the Frankish, Stuber and Winstanley families
The Christmas Tractor Run 2023
The tractors passing through Castletown last year
Bright lights at the Christmas Tractor Run 2023
The Christmas Tractor Run at the finish - The Grandstand
