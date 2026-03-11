More than 270 young people from across the island have been recognised at a ceremony in Douglas marking the 70th anniversary of the The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE) scheme.
Bronze and Silver Award certificates were presented during the event on Tuesday (March 10) by Education Minister Daphne Caine and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
The ceremony celebrated the commitment and achievements of young participants who have completed sections of the programme, which encourages personal development through volunteering, physical activity, skills and expeditions.
The scheme was established in 1956 by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and has since become one of the world’s leading youth achievement programmes.
During the event, Frank Cowin, who introduced the programme locally in 1958 through his work with the Victoria Street Methodist Church Youth Club, reflected on the early days of the award on the Isle of Man.
Mr Cowin told attendees he first learned about the scheme while undertaking national service in Germany. He waited until the girls’ version of the programme was introduced before launching it in the island, later spending many years supporting its development.
The ceremony also featured contributions from participants across different generations, sharing their experiences of taking part in the award and highlighting its long-term impact on young people.
Mrs Caine commented: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh's Award continues to go from strength to strength.
‘The skills these young people develop — resilience, teamwork and self-discipline — are ones they will carry with them throughout their lives. I am enormously proud of every one of them.’
To mark the anniversary, organisers also launched a new ‘Sea to Summit Challenge’, which features eight routes taking participants from the island’s coastline to hilltop locations where hidden geocaches can be found.
The challenge can be completed as a full-day walk, split into two half-day stages, or joined partway for a shorter experience.