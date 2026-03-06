The Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Sir John Lorimer, and his wife Lady Lorimer visited Medicann’s Medicinal Cannabis Clinic in Strand Street recently to learn more about how medical cannabis is helping islanders manage their health conditions.
During the visit, Sir John met with clinicians and staff to understand how regulated medical cannabis is being prescribed to patients across the island.
The visit highlighted the growing role that cannabis medicines are playing in improving quality of life for people living with chronic and complex conditions since the law in the island changed after the initial medicinal cannabis pilot in 2023.
Medicann’s flagship Douglas clinic operates alongside ‘420 PHARMA’, the island’s only pharmacy that was created with the sole purpose of dispensing medicinal cannabis.
Speaking following the visit, Medicann chief executive Gary Whipp said: ‘We were honoured to welcome His Excellency to our Isle of Man clinic.
‘This visit reflects the importance of open dialogue and education around prescribed medical cannabis.
‘Since opening our Douglas clinic in 2025, we have seen first-hand how regulated access to cannabis-based medicines can make a meaningful difference to patients living with chronic pain, neurological conditions, and many other health challenges.
‘Our focus has always been on safe, clinician-led care, supported by education and ongoing patient support.’
Speaking about the visit Sir John said: ‘I have often been asked about a range of subjects including medicinal cannabis, and the visit has helped me to better understand the nuances of medicinal cannabis prescribing and Medicann's role in it .’
In addition to clinical care, the clinic has hosted a series of educational events aimed at increasing public understanding of medical cannabis.
These events focus on safe access, appropriate prescribing, and talking to prospective patients about how prescribed medical cannabis may support their health when conventional treatments have not been effective.