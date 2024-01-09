One of the island's most popular restaurants has confirmed it's planning to expand and open a new site in the west.
Douglas' Barbary Coast Grill & Bar teased the news online this afternoon, revealing that the new venture will be called the 'Barbary West Coast - Grill and Tavern'.
The teaser described the news as 'the worst kept secret on the Isle of Man', confirming that the restaurant will be opening-up in Peel 'soon'.
The post also features a set of geographical coordinates which point to the Highwayman Pub on Poortown Road in Peel. t
The teaser post reads: ‘There’s always an element of truth to a rumour…
‘The best/worst kept secret on the Isle of Man is official…
'The Barbary Coast is heading West! But you already knew that! Follow Barbary West Coast – Grill & Tavern for further news, offers and updates.’
Barbary Coast is owned by the Jaks Group - the team behind a trio of capital restaurants, namely the Barbary Coast Grill & Bar, Jaks and Frank Matcham's.