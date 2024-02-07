Barbary West Coast will be opening its doors this Friday at 12pm.
The Jaks group is opening up its new bar and restaurant in the former Highwayman Pub on the outskirts of Peel, in the Ballawattleworth estate.
Barbary Coast is owned by the Jaks Group - the team behind a trio of capital restaurants, namely the Barbary Coast Grill & Bar, Jaks and Frank Matcham’s.
Dubbed the ‘island’s worst kept secret’, the group announced its plans to take on the Highwayman and the Royal George in Ramsey last month.
The new restaurant is already taking bookings and its menu has been released.
Fans of the Barbary Coast menu can rest assured that the food in the new Peel eatery is largely similar to that of Douglas.