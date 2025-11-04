The Bishop of Sodor and Man made a final plea to keep her right to vote in Tynwald, but members of the Legislative Council have agreed to progress plans that would see it removed.
At Tuesday’s sitting, members voted five to three in favour of Clause 3 of the Isle of Man Constitution Bill 2023, which removes the Bishop’s voting powers. However, an amendment by Gary Clueit MLC was also supported, meaning the change would only take effect at the end of the current Bishop’s tenure.
The Legislative Council later voted against suspending standing orders to take the Bill’s Final Stage, so further debate will take place at a later sitting. Mr Clueit’s amendment will also need to be referred back to the House of Keys for consideration.
The private member’s bill was first introduced in November 2023 by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper. It passed its third reading in the Keys last year and has since been under review by a Legislative Council committee.
That committee warned in a recent report that removing the Bishop’s vote could prompt the Church of England to reconsider the future of the Diocese of Sodor and Man. The Church said it may review whether the Isle of Man should continue to have its own diocese if the change is approved.
During Tuesday’s debate, Bishop Patricia Hillas said removing her vote would undermine democratic accountability and weaken the connection between the island’s constitution and its history.
She told members: ‘The Bill argues for the retention of the Bishop’s seat but to remove the vote. However, when contributions are separated from responsibility and accountability, democracy is undermined, and contribution simply becomes commentary.
‘The implications are far-reaching and go deeper than one person or officer’s role. It is about what relationship we want between our history, constitution and shared view as a nation. The Bishop has served the Manx people for 1,600 years.
‘Even well-intentioned reforms can erode trust if not managed carefully. I have taken this role and responsibility seriously. It is about enabling, not stymieing, conversation.’
The Bishop said her vote served as a ‘symbol of unity’ and warned that its removal could pose ‘a risk’ to the future of the diocese.
She added: ‘This proud diocese is a fraction of the size of the next smallest, but it is given priority due to the contribution the Bishop can make in Tynwald. Having its own diocese puts the island on the international stage. If it became part of another UK diocese, such as Liverpool or Chester, that profile would diminish.’
Paul Craine MLC, who chaired the Legislative Council select committee on the Bill, also spoke against the proposal, describing it as having ‘no mandate’.
However, Rob Mercer MLC supported the change. He said: ‘The Legislative Council’s members are appointed by the House of Keys. A religious figure should not have a say in the day-to-day operations of government.
‘The role is one of advice, compassion, and moral and pastoral contribution. But every member here is capable of moral reflection. Removing the vote levels the playing field. This is not exclusion - it is evolution.’
The Isle of Man Constitution Bill 2023 will return to the Legislative Council for its Final Stage at a future sitting.