The Chief Minister said: 'On behalf of the Government, I welcome this review and extend my sincere thanks to Kate Brunner KC and her team for producing this comprehensive, objective and detailed report.
'First and foremost, our thoughts must be with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives to Covid, as well as with those who continue to suffer the effects of the virus. The pandemic will continue to impact on the lives of many in our community in the years ahead.
'This is an important report and it is crucial that we have a comprehensive understanding of its findings and recommendations. The Government has not had advance sight of the report and at over 3,600 pages, it will take some time to digest. I appreciate the public’s patience as Government begins this process. We will have more to say in the days and weeks ahead.'
Talking specifically about the report, the Chief Minister said: 'The findings make clear that there are lessons to be learned and things we could have done differently.
'But it also demonstrates that there are aspects of the Covid response of which our island can be proud.
'The report highlights the Manx community’s remarkable capacity to come together in a crisis.
'It finds that, overall, the Isle of Man fared much better than many other places.
'The report also noted the contribution of the island’s public servants and volunteers who worked so hard to serve the public and to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. It also recognises the significant willingness of the whole island to come together and support each other through such a difficult time.
'To everyone in our community who played a role in responding to the pandemic, I extend my thanks.'