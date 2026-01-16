A pioneering multi-sensory theatre production created specifically for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) will visit the Isle of Man for the first time next month, marking a major step forward for inclusive arts in the island.
The Ancient Oak of Baldor, by leading inclusive theatre company Frozen Light, will be performed at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on February 23 and 24.
The island dates form part of one of the largest UK tours ever undertaken by the company, spanning 50 venues across almost every region of the British Isles.
Frozen Light is the UK’s longest-running theatre company dedicated to making work for audiences with PMLD.
Their productions are fully multi-sensory, designed to be experienced through touch, sound, smell and close, one-to-one interaction between performers and audience members.
This approach allows each participant to engage at their own pace and in ways that feel safe, meaningful and joyful.
The production is set in the mythical Forest of Baldor, in the Land of Earten, where an ancient oak has stood for thousands of years, deeply connected to the land and its people.
As winter approaches, the community prepares for the Great Cracking of the Oak, a ritual marking the passing of time and change. When Elspeth’s hope for Lars’ return goes unanswered, she embarks on an unexpected journey shaped by grief, resilience, community and the power of shared stories.
Lucy Garland, co-founder and co-artistic director of Frozen Light, said the island dates were a particularly significant moment in the tour.
‘We are excited to be bringing The Ancient Oak of Baldor to the Isle of Man for the first time.
‘The production transports audiences into a fantasy realm, while creating a safe environment in which to explore themes such as grief, community and storytelling.
‘Audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities are often underserved by the arts, and this tour is about changing that.’
The performances will take place in the wheelchair-accessible Royal Hall at the Villa Marina, with seating carefully arranged to support the needs of people with PMLD and their companions.
Each performance includes six primary seats for audience members with PMLD, with additional seating arranged around the space for carers and companions. Each primary ticket includes free places for up to two carers.
Sarah Maltby, MHK and Political Member for the Culture Division, welcomed the company’s arrival in the island.
‘We are incredibly proud to welcome Frozen Light Theatre to the Isle of Man for the first time.
‘Supporting inclusive access to the arts for audiences who can so often feel excluded is at the heart of the VillaGaiety programme.
‘This sensitive and beautifully considered production offers a rich and meaningful experience for audiences and their companions.’
Founded in 2013, Frozen Light has created nine productions touring to more than 70 venues across the UK.
Alongside touring, the company continues to develop digital work, podcasts and participatory projects, further expanding access to theatre for audiences with complex needs.
Tickets and further information are available via villagaiety.com/frozenlight or through the VillaGaiety Box Office on 694500.