The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) continues its winter season of lectures on Saturday (November 15) with a presentation by astronomer Howard Parkin MBE entitled ‘IoM Dark Skies’.
The talk will take place in the Manx Museum lecture theatre in Douglas, beginning at 2.30pm and will not only focus on what stars and planets can be seen, but will also cover the issue of light pollution and its effect on astronomy and wildlife, nature and the environment.
Born in 1953, and becoming inspired by the space race in the 1960s, Howard has been an enthusiastic astronomer ever since and has become an accomplished teacher and entertaining speaker on the subject throughout the world.
He is a founder member, former chairman and current vice-chairman of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society.
In July 2013, in recognition of his work in education and outreach, Howard was elected as a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, and in 2019 was awarded an honorary Bachelor of Education degree by Chester University.
In 2021, Howard was awarded the British Astronomical Association’s Sir Patrick Moore award for his work in encouraging popular astronomy.
In Lord of Man King Charles III’s New Years Honours list for 2025, Howard was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for his for ‘outstanding services to the understanding of astronomy and the Manx community’.
As with all IoMNHAS presentations, those attending are advised to arrive at the Manx Museum early to be sure of a seat and Howard’s talk will be followed by tea and biscuits.
Non-members attending the lecture will be invited to make a small donation. For further details about IoMNHAS and how to join, email [email protected] or go online to www.manxantiquarians.com
More information can also be found at the group’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety