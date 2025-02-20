A taste of the Philippines has arrived in Douglas with the opening of Kasalo Filipino Cuisine, thought to be the island's first Filipino café and takeaway.
Located on Bucks Road, the new eatery has already been warmly welcomed by the local community.
The venture is led by husband-and-wife duo Anthony Banlawi Jr., originally from Parang, Maguindanao, and Roxanne Banlawi from Minalin, Pampanga.
Trading under Anne Winpi Limited, the couple was inspired by their love of cooking and a desire to share authentic Filipino flavours with the wider Manx community.
‘Filipino home cooking is about warmth, hospitality, and bringing people together,’ said Roxanne.
‘I’ve always enjoyed cooking for family and friends here on the island, and when members of the Filipino community started asking me to cater for their parties, it sparked the idea for Kasalo.
‘The name itself means “one who shares”, and that’s what we hope to achieve – a space where cultures meet and stories are shared.’
The menu at Kasalo showcases classic Filipino dishes, each with deep cultural roots and rich flavours.
Highlights include adobo, a savoury and tangy comfort food staple; pancit, a noodle dish synonymous with celebrations; and lechon kawali, crispy pork belly that’s a true indulgence.
One standout offering is sisig, a sizzling dish of chopped pork, chillies, and citrus from Pampanga, known as the culinary capital of the Philippines.
Traditionally made from pork parts that might otherwise go to waste, sisig embodies the Filipino value of "walang sayang" (nothing wasted).
Versions featuring fish, tofu, and vegan alternatives are also available.
‘Filipino cuisine is a wonderful mix of influences – Spanish, Chinese, and Malay – yet it remains unique,’ explained Anthony.
‘We wanted to start with dishes that are easy to love, like chicken adobo and lumpia (spring rolls), while also encouraging customers to try something new with free samples and friendly explanations.’
Introducing Filipino food to the Isle of Man hasn’t been without its challenges. ‘Many people here are familiar with Asian cuisines like Chinese and Thai, but Filipino food is still a hidden gem,’ Roxanne noted. ‘That’s why it’s important to make our menu approachable and offer tastes that spark curiosity.’
Anthony added: ‘The local community has been amazing.
‘People are excited to try something different, and the support from family, friends, and neighbouring businesses has been incredible.
The opening of Kasalo also fills a significant gap for the island’s growing Filipino community, many of whom work in healthcare, hospitality, and other key industries.
‘It’s about offering a taste of home and a place where people can connect over familiar dishes,’ added Roxanne.
Looking to the future, the Banlawis have ambitious plans.
They aim to expand into a larger restaurant space, introduce a food truck, and partner with local stores to offer pre-packed Filipino meals and sauces.
‘Our vision is to share Filipino culture through food while fostering a sense of community,’ said Anthony.
Beyond serving meals, Kasalo strives to provide an experience rooted in malasakit – a Filipino value of genuine care.
‘Whether it’s generous portions, a warm welcome, or just having a chat, we hope everyone leaves with full hearts as well as full bellies,’ Roxanne said.