Four Manxman sailings have been cancelled before the weekend due to an adverse weather forecast.
Tonight’s 7:15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham will no longer go ahead, which means that the return sailing from Heysham to Douglas scheduled for 1:45am has also been cancelled.
Tomorrow’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been altered to travel to Liverpool at the later time of 1pm, with this sailing still being at risk of cancellation.
This means that the scheduled return sailing from Heysham to Douglas (originally set for a 1:45pm departure) will no longer happen.
Friday night’s 7:15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham has also been cancelled, but the return sailing to Douglas at 1:45am is set to go ahead as planned.
If Friday’s 1pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool goes ahead, this means the Manxman will travel from Liverpool to Heysham in time for the 1:45am sailing in the early hours of Saturday morning.