A man has been caught by a sniffer dog at Ronaldsway Airport as he tried to smuggle criminal cash off the island.
Toby Cross, 29, had around £20,000 in his hold luggage on February 17 as he tried to board a flight to Manchester.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on February 18, pleading guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
Cross, whose address was given as Prescot, Merseyside, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the defendant was at Ronaldsway Airport on February 17, aiming to depart on the 9.45am Logan Air flight to Manchester.
He was asked by customs officers if he had any cash and said that he had £100 in his wallet.
Cross said that he had been on the island since February 14, staying at Premier Inn while visiting family and friends.
He said that he used to live on the island and was a self-employed delivery driver.
He was initially allowed to proceed, however, a sniffer dog was drawn to Cross’ bag which had been checked in and was due to go in the hold.
A smell of cannabis was also said to have been detected.
Police opened the bag and found around £20,000 in cash inside it.
Cross was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters, where during an interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Kane said that the total amount of cash had not yet been provided by the police, but was in the region of £20,000, so the case was not suitable for summary court, he submitted.
The prosecutor opposed a bail application, saying that Cross must be involved in some organised crime.
He said that there was a risk of further criminal activity if he was released, adding: ‘Unless Mr Cross is the head of some organised crime group, someone is owed £20,000.’
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that sentencing should take place in the higher court and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Mr Wood said that his client was lightly convicted and had a bail address in Douglas, where his family lived, so he was not a flight risk.
The advocate said that Cross had moved from the island three years ago.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his parent’s address in Douglas, obey a curfew between 7pm and 7am, report daily to a police station between 12 noon and 2pm, to surrender his passport, and not to leave the island without court consent.
Last year, the Isle of Man Constabulary announced it had recruited four specialist animals to sniff out illegal drugs and large amounts of cash criminals make from their nefarious operations.
Around the same time, the Isle of Man Government also revealed it had employed more customs offices to help disrupt criminal activity and boost security.