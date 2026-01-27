A reusable shopping bag promoting the Manx language and independent retail has been launched as one of the first projects supported by Culture Vannin’s ‘Treisht26’ grant programme.
The ‘Island Bag Project’, created by Leanne Higgins of Pink Seaweed Gallery in Ramsey, features the Manx phrase ‘Shappal Manninagh Aboo!’, meaning ‘Hurray for Manx shopping!’.
The design aims to encourage people to support independent businesses across the island while increasing the everyday visibility of the Manx language.
The bag has been designed as a shared, island-wide item that can be adopted by independent retailers, rather than branded for a single shop or town. This approach reflects the project’s focus on ‘community, sustainability and shared cultural identity’.
The Island Bag Project is one of 30 creative initiatives awarded small grants by Culture Vannin in Autumn 2025.
The grants form part of Treisht26, a programme supporting projects that celebrate and promote the Manx language in the lead-up to Blein ny Gaelgey 2026, the Year of the Manx Language. The Manx word treisht translates as ‘hope’, ‘confidence’ and ‘trust’.
Higgins previously designed cotton bags for Ramsey Town Commissioners, which sold out at £5 each. She said the response showed strong public interest in practical and affordable items that reflect a sense of place, without being disposable or novelty products.
‘I love the idea of creating a reusable shopping bag that both locals and visitors can use while exploring our independent shops,’ Leanne said.
‘These businesses are what give our towns and villages their character. A simple, well-designed bag that feels truly Manx, used day to day, helps connect the whole island.
‘I wanted the design to have no shelf-life: less about fashion, and more about a sustainable visual cue to appreciate what we already have. Visitors often notice the warmth, safety and sense of community across the island, things we can easily take for granted when we live here every day.’
For the Island Bag Project, Higgins worked with Manx artist Ryan Morrison, who is known for his folklore-inspired illustrations. Morrison created a bold monochrome design inspired by Manannan, a central figure in Manx folklore.
Where possible, cotton bags are being sourced from previous projects and printed locally at Pink Seaweed Gallery, reducing waste and supporting local production. The project also allows members of the public to bring their own tote bags to be printed, further promoting reuse.
Bags are currently available for £4.50 from Pink Seaweed Gallery in Ramsey, with plans to expand availability to other independent retailers across the island. Anyone bringing their own bag to the gallery can have the design printed free of charge while ink supplies last.
The Island Bag Project is being released as part of a wider programme of events and initiatives taking place throughout 2026 to mark Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of Manx Language).
A public drop-in event offering more information about the Year of the Manx Language will take place from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, January 31 at Ramsey Town Hall.