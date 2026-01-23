A Ramsey man has been banned from the roads for seven years for drink-driving and failing to provide a breath sample.
Hugh Adam MacDonald was arrested after two separate incidents.
He failed to provide a sample on May 2, then failed a breathalyser test on June 27 after crashing his Porsche on the Mountain Road.
Magistrates sentenced him to 24 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also issued a 12-month supervision order.
The 51-year-old must also take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course after his ban ends.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on May 2, at 3.35am, when they saw MacDonald in a Porsche Cayenne, at Tynwald Street in Douglas.
He drove along a road against the one-way system and was subsequently stopped at Westmoreland Road.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, unsteady on his feet, and slurring his words.
When asked if he’d been drinking, MacDonald was said to have mumbled something, then started walking away.
He refused to give a roadside breathalyser sample and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, MacDonald gave one sample, which produced a reading of 109, more than three times the 35 limit, but then failed to give the second required sample.
He was said to have not been making a good seal around the mouthpiece of the device.
On June 27, MacDonald was driving the same vehicle on the A18 Mountain Road, at around 9.40pm.
There was thick fog causing poor visibility.
At the 33rd milestone, he lost control of the car and hit TT crash barriers, mounting them and causing his vehicle to become immobile.
The police were called by members of the public, and when officers arrived, they saw MacDonald walking away towards Douglas in the middle of the road, in the fog.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a blood sample was taken, which later produced a result of 126, above the legal limit of 80.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client, who appeared in court with a walking frame, was not a well man.
Mr Wood said that MacDonald suffered from several issues and was on a raft of medication, which was unlikely to mix well with alcohol.
‘His efforts to deal with how he’s feeling have led him to harmful alcohol use, that has led to these offences being committed,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that his client’s life had been unravelling and that he had a lot on his plate, but that he wanted to address his issues.
‘He is committed to making changes he needs to make to stop offending and reduce harmful drinking,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood went on to say that MacDonald had not driven since the last offence, and had said he was not going to drive again, having told the recovery company they could keep his vehicle.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £250 prosecution costs.