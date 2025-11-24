Joe Locke has been nominated for yet another award for his role as Charlie Spring in ‘Heartstopper’.
The 22-year old former Ballakermeen student rose to fame for his performance in the teenage Netflix drama, which first premiered in April 2022.
He has since been nominated for numerous awards, with the latest being a ‘Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performer’.
The show returned for its third series at the end of last year, with all episodes now available to watch on the streaming service.
Locke received positive reviews for his latest performance from websites and magazines such as ‘Collider’, ‘Empire’ and the ‘Radio Times’.
A recently filmed Heartstopper movie is set to be the final installment of the franchise, which will be released in 2026.