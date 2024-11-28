An integral part of the Manx farming community is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025.
The Isle of Man’s Lady Farmers group was originally founded in 1965 by the late Mrs Mary Cringle.
Formerly known as ‘Isle of Man Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs Ladies Group’, the very first meeting of the cohort was held at the Victoria Street Sunday Schoolroom.
During that meeting, a cosmetics demonstration took place, following which the very first ladies committee was formed.
The group’s original committee was made up of Chair Miss Margaret Clague, Secretary and Treasurer Mrs Mary Cringle, Catering Miss R. Leeming, Committee Miss V. Gelling – Central, Miss G. Kelly – Eastern, Miss J. Cowin – Northern.
Despite the passage of time since its formation, the aim of the group has remained the same since it was first formed in the 1960s - to act as a social network for members of the island’s farming communities,
They also invite guest speakers to their meetings, host demonstrations and occasionally hold group trips to various locations across the island.
Past visits have included going to Davidsons chocolate factory, Knockaloe Internment camp and by the kind permission of Dr John Taylor, the ladies visited Aragon Mooar.
For their regular meetups, the group covers the costs of venue hire and refreshments through raffles and member subscriptions.
The remainder of funds are given away to charity every year.
Charities who have received funds from the group in the past include Huntington's Disease, Breast Cancer Now and Manx Children's Art Therapy.
The group’s 60th birthday celebration will be held at the Welbeck Hotel in Douglas as part of their annual dinner.
Group Secretary Andrea Faragher said: ‘If any past lady members would like to have the opportunity to reminisce and reconnect at the annual dinner, please contact me via email [email protected] or 672363 after 6.00pm for further information’