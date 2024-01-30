The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is now surveying its members employed by Manx Care about the new 6% pay offer over the next two weeks.
In November last year, following disputes and strikes, the nurses accepted a pay offer of a consolidated increase of £1,500 in addition to the 6% increase already implemented.
Estephanie Dunn, regional director for the RCN in the North West, said: ‘It feels strange to be back out surveying members so soon after agreeing the last pay offer however, this new offer is for a different pay year as we’re still playing catch-up.’
Nurses are being consulted on their pay offer which dates back to last April 2023.
Ms Dunn continued: ‘We are not recommending how members should vote but we are asking that they do vote. It is up to members whether they think the offer is acceptable, or not.
‘The last pay offer took so long to agree and resulted in strike action, however it was down to our members taking this action that we finally got a better resolution for all employees at Manx Care.
'We hope this time, we can get to a resolution on their pay much quicker.’
The RCN is however concerned that the offer does not necessarily include back-pay for those who have already left Manx Care in the months since the offer should have been implemented.
Following a challenge on the decision by the islands joint trade unions, Manx Care has set up an appeals process in which individual cases will be considered however, staff must have maintained a link with the trust in order to be eligible.
A consultative survey will be open from noon on Wednesday, January 31 to noon on Wednesday, February 14 2024.