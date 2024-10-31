The Isle of Man Government has announced it will be removing paper recycling ‘bring banks’ in an effort to reduce costs.
The move will save the Department of Infrastructure’s waste management division between £35,000 and £50,000 each year, due to no longer having to transport paper to the UK to be recycled.
The change is being introduced as the amount of paper recovered for recycling has fallen dramatically in recent years, from 1,600 tonnes in 2007 to just 200 tonnes in January 2023. This has been attributed to the rise of online publishing and the continued fall in sales of newspapers and print products.
The banks will be withdrawn from next week, in a move that also looks to increase the benefit to the environment through energy recovery at the island’s Energy from Waste plant in Braddan.
The carbon saving from energy recovery through burning paper at the facility will be greater than that achieved by sending paper for recycling.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘Making this change will mark a significant shift for a lot of households where paper has been recycled for many years alongside other items.
‘Residents who currently get rid of paper using the bring banks are encouraged to dispose of it in their wheelie bins instead, where it will be processed through the Energy from Waste plant.
‘It’s important to note that this change is being introduced for paper only due to the value of its incineration for renewable electricity production. Burning metals or glass, for example, would not have the same outcome in terms of carbon emissions.
‘Recycling textiles is also extremely effective at reducing carbon emissions, and charities operate collection bins at various locations around the island.’
Paper recycling bring banks will be removed from the northern and eastern sites as they are provided by the Department of Infrastructure, while the western and southern civic amenity sites use their own collection facilities and make their own arrangements for paper.
Recycling bins for metal, glass, plastic, milk cartons and textiles will continue to be available island-wide and at all four civic amenity sites.
Kerbside collections of paper by local authorities and cardboard recycling at civic amenity sites are not affected.
The change in approach is supported by the Isle of Man Government’s Climate Change Transformation Team, which is part of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Climate change director Aly Lewin said: ‘The Climate Change Transformation Team is supportive of the Department of Infrastructure finding low-emissions ways to deal with waste.
‘Diverting paper waste to the Energy from Waste plant helps deliver renewable energy for the island.
‘Their analysis also supports the importance of continuing to recycle plastics, glass, metal and textile waste at the various public recycling sites around the island.'