Precautionary safety checks will be carried out at the Isle of Man Airport before drainage works resume on the perimeter of the site.
This follows the discovery of suspicious items during runway maintenance last month.
The items, found on Friday, June 20, prompted an emergency response and the closure of Derbyhaven Road in Castletown.
Contractors working on a drainage project unearthed what was later confirmed to be phosphorous-containing devices, believed to date back to the 1940s.
A multi-agency response included the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, police, ambulance crews, civil defence, emergency planning officers, and airport staff.
A safety cordon was put in place and members of the public were advised to avoid the area unless necessary.
In a statement, the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘On Friday, June 20, devices containing phosphorous - believed to date back to the 1940s - were discovered on site by the principal contractor.
‘These were safely disposed of the following day by the UK Military UXO disposal team.’
Police confirmed that early indications suggest the suspicious items discovered may have remained buried and undisturbed for decades, possibly dating as far back as World War II.
A UK-based specialist contractor has now been brought in to carry out a thorough site examination.
Personnel are due to arrive on the island next week.
Matt Shaw, operations director at the airport, said: ‘Before we can proceed with the drainage project, it’s essential we ensure the site is safe.
‘We’re keeping local residents informed throughout the process to provide reassurance and updates on progress.’
No flights were disrupted when the devices were discovered, and no disruption is expected during the inspection work, which is expected to take between two and four weeks.
The airport and contractors will continue working closely with relevant authorities to ensure public safety.