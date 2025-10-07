The island’s resident population is at a record high.
But the figure of 84,523 given in the latest Isle of Man in Numbers report is only 26 more than the previous high of 84,497 in 2011.
That increase provides little confidence for government that it will meet its ambition to grow the population to 100,000.
The 84,523 figure for the first quarter of 2024 - which was first published in a Cabinet Office report earlier this year - is an increase of 454 since the last Census in 2021.
But the island has continued to see natural population decline, with 563 births registered and 897 deaths in 2024-25, a drop of 334 for the year.
And so the increase of 454 has been driven by inward migration, as Isle of Man in Numbers shows.
During 12 months to the end of March this year there were 3,953 immigration applications received, of which 1,819 were new applicants, 1,578 variation of leave applications and 556 indefinite leave to remain applications.
Of the 1,819 applications for entry clearance, a total of 414 were in respect of the adult and child dependants of business and worker migrants.
Isle of Man in Numbers 2025 presents a comprehensive range of economic and social data relating to the island and includes the latest statistics on areas including national income, the labour market, education, benefit expenditure, the climate, housing, agriculture and transport.
The report shows the island’s prison population is also at a 10-year high, with an average of 140 jailed at Jurby last year. A decade ago it was 80.
This increase is attributed to prisoners receiving longer sentences, particularly for drug-related offences.
The report shows that for the 12 months to March, the average house price stood at £384,179 and the average flat price was £207,104.