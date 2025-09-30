Head teacher of Scoill Phurt le Moirrey Simon Murphy has taken on the additional role of acting executive head at Rushen Primary for the past year.
He was brought in after the then head Suzanne Owens and deputy Miss H Wardman were seconded to other duties with immediate effect in July last year.
Their secondment came just days after an inspection team visited Rushen Primary as part of the new school validation quality assurance process.
In a letter to parents on the first day of term, Mr Murphy said the Department of Education, Sport and Culture has confirmed the deputy head retired on August 31 - while Ms Owens will be leaving the department at the end of the year.
For the remainder of her service, Ms Owens will be seconded to the National Association of Head Teachers, undertaking her union duties as branch secretary for the Isle of Man and North West region.
Rushen Primary had 232 pupils on its roll last year, making it the eighth largest primary school in the island.
The advert placed by the DESC says: ‘Are you an inspiring leader with a passion for nurturing young minds? Do you want to make a real difference in a vibrant and supportive school community?
‘In this key leadership role, you will build upon the school’s current strengths, establish yourself as an influential leader and guide a talented staff team.
‘If you are an existing headteacher or a highly experienced deputy headteacher with strong leadership skills and a proven track record in driving school improvement, we would love to hear from you.’
The report of the validation inspection has still not been published on the school’s website.