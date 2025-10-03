The 2023 FoI revealed that there were 47 settlement agreements in 2017-18 at a cost of £1.84m, 49 in 2018-19 at cost of £1.78m, then 44 in 2019-20 to a value of £2.44m and 33 in 2020-21 to the value of £1.23m. In 2021-22 there were with 15 at a cost of £514,722.