Islanders living in social housing will see their rents shoot up by 7.5% from April.
The decision to increase the rental levy has been reached by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) after consultation with the island’s 15 local housing authorities.
Tenants who have their rent met by the government as part of their income-assessed Social Security benefits will automatically have their benefits reassessed to take account of the new rental costs.
Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘A rise in rental costs will enable further investment in the 6,200 public sector properties across the Island.
'Building materials, fees, labour and other expenses have all increased in price and it’s vital that this is taken into consideration alongside concerns around affordability for tenants.
'The input of local authorities has been crucial in deciding this year’s increase and I’d like to thank them for their assistance.
'Tenants who think they may need support are encouraged to get in touch with their housing provider.’
Help is available for tenants who find themselves struggling to meet their financial obligations.
In the first instance, they should contact their housing provider who may be able to assist them with a repayment plan.
Housing customers could also consider contacting the Social Security Division within the Treasury, where staff can provide advice regarding any financial assistance for which they may be eligible.