Charity Isle of Play’s annual ‘Give it a Try-Athlon’ takes place at the beginning of next month.
Held on Sunday, May 4, this unique event is designed to encourage people of all fitness levels to give a triathlon a go.
Based at Fenella Beach in Peel, the event offers an accessible introduction to the sport, featuring a reverse-order format that makes participation achievable for all.
The challenge begins with a 7km walk or run, leading participants along the Peel to St John’s railway path.
This is followed by a 5km cycle from St John’s back to Peel before concluding with a refreshing dip at Fenella Beach.
Every participant will receive a ‘I Gave it a Try-Athlon’ poncho towel and a commemorative certificate, as well as a treat courtesy of Peel Fisheries.
Standard Bank Offshore is continuing as headline sponsor.
The firm’s Isle of Man chief executive Lee Francis said: ‘We believe in the power of community and the positive impact of shared experiences, and it’s hugely important to us to support events that bring people together and promote wellbeing.
‘The “Give it a Try-Athlon” is not just about physical activity, it's about encouragement, inclusion, and the joy of trying something new.
‘We are delighted to continue our sponsorship in 2025 and look forward to seeing even more people take part in the fun.’
The event is organised by Isle of Play, an island charity dedicated to enhancing play opportunities for children.
Chief executive Chris Gregory added: ‘Standard Bank Offshore’s backing ensures that we can make this event annual and a staple in the community calendar, all while raising essential funds to improve play opportunities for the island’s children. We’re thrilled to have them on board once again.’
Registration is open now, with participants encouraged to sign up in advance. On-the-day registration will be available from 8am to 9.30am, with the event kicking off at 10.15am. For more details visit www.isleofplay.im/tryathlon