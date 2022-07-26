It looks like the island has got Putin’s Russia rattled
The Isle of Man has been put on Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly countries’.
It lists foreign states and territories that commit ‘unfriendly acts’ against Russia.
The Russian government announced three new additions, including the Isle of Man, Guernsey, and the Bahamas.
This is due to the economic sanctions they have put in place in response to the war with Ukraine.
The Isle of Man mirrored sanctions implemented in the UK, which was already on the list of more than 50 nations.
Russia’s Cabinet Office says the island was included in its list because it ‘supported the sanctions imposed by the UK’.
When a body is added to the UK list of those falling under new financial sanctions, it’s automatically subject to equivalent measures in the Isle of Man.
Earlier this year, the Isle of Man Government froze all Russian-owned assets held in the island.
Russian aircraft and yachts were taken off Manx registries as part of the government’s move.
In May this year, then-Treasury Minister David Ashford said there were just under £2 million frozen Russian assets in the Isle of Man.
By May 10, there had been 22 aircraft and 49 pleasure craft deregistered by the island’s aircraft and ship registries.
Mr Ashford said this made up a ‘small percentage of business in the island’.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan added at the time: ‘Russia’s actions in Ukraine are deplorable and it’s essential that the Isle of Man plays its part in bolstering the sustained economic offensive being played out in support of Ukraine.
‘We have acted decisively to ensure that sanctions are enforced whenever required, and will continue to do so.
‘These actions and ongoing reviews send out a clear message that the Isle of Man will not be a safe haven for Russian money or assets.’
Russia’s ‘unfriendly countries’ list was first established in May.
