A company that produces sweet treats is to be featured on television at the weekend.
Run by husband and wife team Chris Worsford and Andrea Ashton-Worsfold, it is most famous for its amaretti cookies.
The couple have been filmed and interviewed and will feature on the very well known James Martin’s ‘Saturday Morning’ show on ITV1 from 9.30am on Saturday (December 23).
Chris said: ‘This is great exposure and came about as a result of Andrea being awarded three (Guild of Fine Food) Great Taste Awards this year, two gold stars for her lemon amaretti cookies, two gold stars for her orange amaretti cookies and one gold star for her lemon plant-based amaretti.
‘That’s quite an achievement given it’s a blind tasting (no packaging/ no producer details) with 14,000 entries from 109 countries with 500 judges.’
He added: ‘This caught the eye of James Martin who contacted us and asked if we would like to be featured on his programme.’
His celebrity chef guests who taste the cookies are Richard Corrigan (who has two Michelin stars and is a quadruple winner of the Great British Menu and was chef to the late Queen Elizabeth and has cooked for Barack Obama) and Gareth Ward (who has two Michelin stars, was Chef of the Year 2023 and runs best restaurant of the year in Ynyshir, Ceredigion, Wales).