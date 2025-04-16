A new cafe has been opened by a mother and daughter at a hugely popular venue in Port St Mary.
Nicola Corkish and her daughter Molly have opened ‘The Golfers Rest’ at the village’s golf club, ending months of speculation as to what was going to happen to the vacant venue after the previous ‘Pavilion’ cafe closed in March 2023.
The new venue is open seven days a week with varying opening times, and it will begin with a limited venue while the cafe ‘finds its feet’.
Nicola said: ‘We currently have a small menu offering sandwiches, toasties, jacket potatoes, sausage and bacon baps and delicious cakes by Katies Bakes.
‘Over the coming weeks, we will then be adding all day breakfasts, soups, chip meals and specials.’
The venue was newly decorated not long before the Pavilion closed two years ago, but Nicola said it has still been a challenge getting the cafe ready since the start of this year.
‘It has been a case of dusting off the cobwebs, adding the furniture and getting the equipment back in,’ she said.
‘It has been a challenge stepping into an empty building and starting a business from scratch, as we really didn't know where to start.’
Since the Pavilion closed, golfers at Port St Mary Golf Club have been using a portacabin for refreshments right outside the venue.
However, this will now be removed, and the outside space will be reinstated to accommodate customers.
Nicola added: ‘We have had walkers, cyclists and motor bike groups already popping in, so it is definitely a well-loved venue.
‘With the golfers, friends and family support we’ve received, we are super excited to have it back open and it makes us happy seeing how excited everyone is.’
The Golfers Rest opens at 10am on weekdays and 9:30am at the weekend, with a closing time of 4:30pm every day.