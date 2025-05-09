The Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson represented the Isle of Man Government at the Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Also attending the service were island residents who are veterans themselves or are representatives of organisations which work with veterans and service people.
The Deputy Chief Minister said: ‘It was true honour to represent the island at the service, which was poignant, and stirring, and gave us all an opportunity to reflect on the great sacrifice made by our parents’ and grandparents’ generations.
‘I was especially pleased to see that community representatives from the island had also been invited, to what was a truly memorable occasion.’
The Deputy Chief Minister also attended the special VE Day Concert at Horse Guards Parade.