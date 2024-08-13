A Manx charity which supports independent living has announced it is to close its current operation for financial reasons.
Live at Home says that without secured funding it will cease services from August 28.
This will result in 10 redundancies.
But charity chairman David Gawne said he is hopeful that the charity can be restructured and return to a core services model with which it began 27 years ago. This will enable it to retain five staff.
The charity helps people live independent lives at home for as long as possible.
It also operates the popular Men and Women in Sheds schemes and has been involved with the DHSC’s Long Covid support programmes.
In a letter sent to members, the charity’s chief executive Karen Winter wrote: ‘It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I write to inform you that due to financial reasons Live at Home will cease from August 28.
‘The decision has not been an easy one and we have looked at various options over the last few months which have included reducing services, which would keep us going for a short while. However, without secured funding this is not going to be possible.’
She said that the decision means that the charity will no longer offer the services it has been providing and suggested anyone with un-met needs should contact the government-staffed Wellbeing Partnerships which can consider their situation and advise accordingly.
Ms Winter added: ‘The team are here at the end of the phone if you have any questions or queries. Please be assured we will do everything we can to make the next few weeks as painless for you as possible.’
Since the letter was sent, however, the charity has received offers of funding and accommodation support which the charity believes will allow it to continue, albeit with a reduced level of services.
Formed in 1998, Isle of Man Live at Home was incorporated as a limited company in 2017.
It started out in the Foxdale and St John’s areas offering a befriending scheme, lunch clubs and outings.
The vision has been to provide a positive impact on the lives of older people and adults in the island and to help eliminate loneliness and isolation.
Only last year it was looking to expand the range of services it offered. The charity relies on a team of 80 volunteers to provide its services which includes weekly lunch clubs, one to one befriending, telephone befriending, group outings, and social gatherings.
During the pandemic, Live at Home contacted 8,000 people to ensure they had the basics shopping and medication.