Join in with the Cook for Ukraine fundraiser

The Isle of Man is joining in with the #CookForUkraine initiative with an event being organised by local chef, Pippa Lovell.

#Cook for Ukraine started with a few chefs in London wanting to help by cooking, baking and sharing Ukrainian and Eastern European inspired dishes. It has quickly become a global movement which includes well known chefs such as Jamie Oliver and already has more than £550,000 donated on its UK Just Giving page. All the money raised is going to UNICEF UK’s Ukraine appeal, supporting children and families who have been displaced by the situation.

For the island’s contribution Pippa is organising a gala dinner which is being held at the Laxey Glen on May 8.

She says: ‘It’s an eight- course tasting menu with restaurants, producers and farmers all coming together. Anyone with produce can join in. Or they can simply come along and help serve the coffee as a way of representing their establishment.’

Foraging Vintners will be providing fizz on arrival and the Baie Moar guest house in Ramsey will be preparing a lobster bisque as one of the courses. Other producers and venues who are also helping so far are: Laxey Kitchen, Laxey Glen, Bonds, Red Mie Farm, Staarvey Farm, Ballakelly Farm, Ross Bakery, The Secret Pizza, The Abbey Restaurant, Niarbyl Cafe, Roots and Robinson’s. Pippa says her own venue, Versa, will be ‘filling in any gaps’.

The Laxey Glen can accommodate around 100 covers on the night and half the tickets for the event are already sold.

You can book your place a deposit of £10 then chose what additional donation you would like to make on the night.

The organisers are also appealing for raffle prizes.

Pippa says: ‘As well as raising money for Ukraine I also wanted to hold this event to show that not all hospitality venues are all doom and gloom, wanting grants and moaning about Covid – we are really a very kind and collaborative community and so many people in the community are coming together to make this event happen.’

You can book you place at the dinner by visiting️www.thelaxeyglen.com.