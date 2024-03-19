A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Jackson Joseph Paul, of Palace Road, Douglas appeared before the deputy high bailiff this morning.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on February 25 at Harbour Road in Onchan.
Jordan Thomas, 29, sustained ‘fatal injuries’ during the incident, the Isle of Man Constabulary later confirmed.
Harbour road was shut for around 12-hours overnight following the crash.
Paul will now be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on April 23.
Bail has been granted.