Kiki Lounge has been crowned Bar of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Spirits Business Awards.
Competing against world-renowned venues such as Side Hustle, American Bar, and Kavalierbar Wagemut, the victory cements the Douglas cocktail bar’s status as a rising star in the global hospitality scene.
The Spirits Business Awards celebrate innovation, passion, and excellence in drinks and hospitality industries.
This win rounds-off an exceptional year for the North Quay bar.
In May 2024, Kiki Lounge was awarded a coveted 1 PIN rating by The Pinnacle Guide, recognising its excellence on the international stage.
The venue has also been shortlisted in the Sustainable Bar of the Year category at the UK Top 50 Cocktail Bars Awards 2025, the winners of which will be announced in February.
Reflecting on the win, KiKi Lounge co-founder Drew Fleming said: ‘This award is not just for Kiki Lounge - it’s for the Isle of Man.
‘We’ve always been driven by a love for our community, and being able to showcase the incredible talent, creativity, and passion that exists here is what makes this win so special.
‘It’s a reminder that even small islands can make a big impact when you have the right people behind you.’
The recognition comes as Kiki Lounge celebrates its first year at its North Quay location and four years since it first opened its doors.
At the awards ceremony, held in London, Drew Fleming and co-founder Jamie Lewis were joined by representatives from Visit Isle of Man, Foraging Vintners, and Outlier Distilling Company, showcasing the collaborative spirit at the heart of Kiki Lounge’s success.
Melita Kiely, editor of The Spirits Business and chair of the judging panel, said: ‘I’m so thrilled to see Kiki Lounge win Bar of the Year 2024 – and to be our first Bar of the Year winner.
‘Our judges were blown away by the creativity going on behind the scenes at Kiki Lounge to create some seriously great cocktails.
‘The bar’s passion for the local community also shone through; it was clear how proud the team are to be part of the Isle of Man, and how important supporting local businesses is to them. The epitome of hospitality.
‘But also, importantly, Kiki Lounge is bringing the fun back to bars – and should absolutely be on your list of must-visit bars in 2025.’
Co-founder Jamie Lewis added: ‘Winning Bar of the Year 2024 is a dream come true.
‘This award is a testament to the hard work of our incredible team, the support of our loyal guests, and the community that surrounds us.
‘Representing the Isle of Man on a global stage has been an honour, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to showcase what makes this island so special.
‘Here’s to the journey so far - and to what’s still to come.’