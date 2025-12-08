An island advocate has picked up a bronze award at the Citywealth Future Leaders Awards.
Jorden Rafferty-Gough, a litigation associate at Douglas firm Cains, won the award in the Dispute/Litigation Lawyer of the Year category.
The winners were announced last month during a glittering awards ceremony at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel in London.
The awards, now in their 11th year, are open to all wealth management professionals under the age of 40.
They recognise the excellence of young professionals in furthering their career through their ambition, leadership qualities and communication skills.
The ceremony was hosted by journalist, political commentator and TV show host Tom Harwood, who is the deputy political editor for GB News.
A regular commentator on various news programs, he has previously worked for the political news website Guido Fawkes and written for publications such as The Daily Telegraph.
Judges commented on Jorden's entry was as follows: ‘Jorden's feedback highlighted her determination and responsiveness.
‘The panel was impressed by her ability to manage demanding matters while keeping communication straightforward and constructive.’
Posting on Linkedin, Jorden said: ‘I’m still a little in shock to have been nominated, let alone win something, so early in my career at just three years qualified.
‘A huge thank you to my clients, connections and Cains for your continued support, it truly means the world. And thank you to Citywealth for hosting such a fabulous evening celebrating the next generation.’
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!