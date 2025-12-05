Bursting with home-grown talent, this year’s Love Manx festive campaign is a gorgeous reminder of everything our island does best.
And once again, they’ve outdone themselves - even John Lewis might want to take notes, because the 2025 Love Manx Christmas video is an absolute triumph.
Love Manx, the Isle of Man Government’s shop-local initiative, has built its reputation on championing the independent businesses, producers and venues that make the Island unique. This year’s Christmas campaign delivers that message with real heart and a brilliantly creative twist.
The new video follows a Manx family in the run-up to Christmas, each one lost in their digital devices.
Hovering around them is a mysterious figure in a dark suit - part Bond villain, part malevolent spirit of online shopping - who reports smugly to his unseen master that ‘Christmas is going to plan. We’ve got them exactly where we want them.’
Invisible to the grown-ups, he whispers temptations - encouraging Mum to finish her online order, keeping Dad distracted, and proudly declaring the twins have been ‘fed adverts’ for hours.
Fed up, she stands up to him, saying ‘I’ve had enough of you.’
The villain crumbles. And with that, Isabella gathers the family, snatches away the devices and declares they’re going ‘out, out’ - to real shops, with real people, ‘who actually smile at you.’
What follows is a heart-warming montage of the family rediscovering the joy of shopping, eating and spending time locally, visiting island shops, restaurants and favourite spots, making memories and actually doing things together.
As the video fades, a reminder appears - more than 8,000 jobs on the Isle of Man rely on the retail, distribution, catering and entertainment sectors.
Supporting them means supporting our community.
Now in its sixth year, the Love Manx Christmas campaign continues to champion what makes the island special: our independent retailers, buzzing hospitality scene, local food and drink producers, and the experiences that give Manx life its magic.
Every pound spent on-island helps keep our economy thriving - whether it’s a pint in Quid’s Inn or your morning brew from Noa’s, that money stays right here at home.
This year’s film is a joyful whirl through some beloved Manx favourites - Frank Matchams, Stanley’s, Juliette’s and Maggazino - just a snapshot of the brilliant independents across the Island.
And really, we could all take a leaf out of Isabella’s book this Christmas. Put the phone down, round up your mates or your family, and make the most of what’s right on our doorstep.
A huge shoutout to Dot Performance, the producers behind this year’s campaign - they’ve done the island proud.