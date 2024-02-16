Dr Justine Needham has now been appointed as new medical director of Hospice Isle of Man, undertaking the role in May 2024.
Dr Needham already works two days a week at Hospice, and is ‘also well known across the island within many other clinical leadership roles’.
Talking about her new role, Dr Needham said: ‘I am honoured and thrilled to accept the position of medical director at Hospice.
‘I already thoroughly enjoy working in palliative care, and to have the opportunity to extend my role within the organisation is amazing news. Dr Harris will truly be a hard act to follow!
‘I look forward to working together with the rest of the Hospice team to uphold the highest standards of medical care and to continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.’
The appointment has been made following the retirement of Dr Ben Harris, who has been in the role for over 30 years.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘Dr Harris gave over 30 years of dedication, service and absolute commitment to both the charity and the Manx public.
‘He is almost synonymous with excellence in palliative and end of life care, and most certainly Hospice Isle of Man.’
John Knight, chief executive of Hospice, said: ‘This is a significant change for Hospice as Dr Ben Harris leaves us, but Justine is an excellent fit for the role, and she will be key in delivering a very positive future for the organisation in being leaders of palliative and end of life care for the island community.’